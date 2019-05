By Express News Service

Last week, international makeup brand Kryolan launched its flagship store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The store is in partnership with Delhi-based Euro Cosmetics India. Kryolan director Margaret Langer inaugurated the store that has over 12,000 beauty products.

The product range includes professional pigments to the iconic Supra and Derma foundations. At the launch, Kryolan’s international makeup artist Andrea Louca, presented a makeup tutorial and also gave out some makeup tips.