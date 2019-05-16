Ahead of May 19, over half of Arvind Kejriwal's ministers in Punjab

Home Cities Delhi

After the voting in Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal has shifted his base to Punjab where he is regularly taking part in morning walks.

Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party's Bathinda seat candidate Baljinder Kaur and AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural Rupinder Kaur Ruby during an election roadshow for Lok Sabha polls in Bathinda. (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over half of Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet has shifted its base to Punjab to cover the ground for the AAP as the neighbouring state is of strategic importance for the party. Punjab with 13 Lok Sabha seats goes to polls on May 19.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Labour Minister Gopal Rai are attending meetings, holding road shows and taking part in other campaign-related programmes. AAP Ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain, meanwhile, are holding the fort in Delhi. 

After the voting in Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal has shifted his base to Punjab where he is regularly taking part in morning walks. Till now, Kejriwal has held roadshows in Sangrur, Bathinda. The plan is to cover Patiala and Faridabad in the next few days. 

“Kejriwal is the biggest face of the anti-corruption movement in the country. If he campaigns in Punjab, then there should be no problem. We do not have the money power like the Akalis and the BJP, so we have relied on door-to-door connect, Nukkad Nataks and public meetings,” informed Aman Arora, Campaign Committee head of AAP, Punjab.

The AAP had tried to convince the Congress to forge an alliance to stop the duo of Modi- Shah from coming back to power but it met with stiff resistance from Amarinder Singh. 

