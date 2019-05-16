Not many takers for dengue-free cooler in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Dengue-free coolers are finding few takers in the national capital despite vector-borne diseases being reported every year, especially in October and November.

“That idea didn’t turn out to be as successful as expected. Though it was an instant hit in its first year because Delhi had seen a major outbreak of dengue and malaria the previous year (2015), it didn’t pick up that well later.” said Dr BK Hazarika, Health Officer, South civic body.

Started in the year 2016, the North civic body had roped in cooler manufacturers for large-scale manufacturing of the modified coolers. Prior to this, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had tied up with some manufactures to develop mosquito-free coolers.

“Last year, we made some coolers on the concept. The purpose was to stop mosquitoes from laying eggs inside the cooler. Even if larva hatch, they will remain trapped beneath the net, thereby bringing down chances of mosquito breeding,” Dr. Pramod Verma, Deputy Health Officer, North MCD told The Morning Standard.

He added that a net would range from Rs 20 to 100 but the people are unaware about how to use the product. “The North MCD Commissioner had announced that no challan will be issued on the manufacturers of mosquito-free coolers. We promoted it as much as possible. But, many people are not aware of such nets.”

According to sources, Sumitomo Chemicals had initially offered mosquito preventing net to the North MCD for using it in modified air coolers. However, when the stock ended, the civic body didn’t order more consignments.

When this reporter visited Kamla Market, one of the biggest air cooler markets in Delhi, to check the availability of dengue-free coolers, more than 20 traders denied having any such cooler. “In my knowledge, we never had introduced any such cooler.

The MCD never approached us for making air coolers with dengue-free concept,” said a trader. Another trader said Symphony makes mosquito-free coolers which cost about Rs 13,000 each. But, he added, that there is not much demand.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT HERE?

A modified air cooler is equipped with a net, which prevents mosquitoes from entering the machine to lay eggs. An extract of Agave Americana, a plant native to New Mexico, Arizona and Texas, is used instead of temephos granules, petrol or diesel, for keeping a check on breeding.