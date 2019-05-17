Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha polls 2019: East Delhi records highest transgender voter turnout

Out of 79 registered transgender voters, 28 turned up to cast their votes accounting for 35.44 per cent polling percentage, the data shared by the Chief Electoral Office in Delhi stated.

Transgender voters poses for a photograph after voting from Nandyal town of Andhra Pradesh.

Transgender voters poses for a photograph after voting (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi parliamentary constituency saw the highest turnout of transgender voters among the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, according to data.

Chandni Chowk saw the second highest turnout at 32.58 per cent as 43, out of 132 transgender voters exercised their franchise.

In the Northeast Delhi constituency, 27 transgender voters, out of 86 cast their ballots, the data stated.

Out of 24 transgender voters in New Delhi, eight cast their ballots while 14 such voters exercised their mandate in West Delhi.

According to the data, South Delhi saw the least turnout of third gender voters at 13.85 per cent.

Out of 130 registered transgender voters, only 18 turned out to vote in the constituency. Northwest Delhi had the maximum number of transgender voters but saw a turnout of 15.19 per cent.

Out of 158 transgender voters on electoral rolls, only 24 turned out to vote. Delhi has 693 transgender voters and 23.09 per cent of them exercised their franchise on May 12.

This is the first time that they voted under the category since the Supreme Court had declared them as "third gender" in 2014.

Earlier, they had to vote as male or female.

The Delhi poll body had sought the help of NGOs to conduct a door-to-door survey to enrol transgender voters and they could enrol by furnishing a self-declaration along with a report from the block level officer.

 

