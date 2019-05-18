Home Cities Delhi

40,000 traffic violators fined in 15 days in Delhi's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rs 39 lakh collected

While 3,205 vehicle owners paid Rs 14.53 lakh in fines offline, another 6,416 drivers/riders paid Rs 24.42 lakh in fines online.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

A view of vehicles on a road in Noida. A traffic drive has seen a large number of people being penalised as the authorities crack down on errant road users. (Photo | EPS)

A view of vehicles on a road in Noida. A traffic drive has seen a large number of people being penalised as the authorities crack down on errant road users. (Photo | EPS)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: It seems people in Gautam Buddh Nagar (GBN), which includes Noida and Greater Noida, are in the habit of breaking every traffic rule in the book. A fortnight, and more than 40,500 challans have been issued by the traffic police!

It has emerged that traffic police personnel fined over 2,700 commuters on an average daily, during the traffic drive launched on May 1. A whopping Rs 39 lakh has been collected in fines in just fifteen days.

According to data received from the traffic department, an average of 659 people were penalised every day for riding two-wheelers without helmets and 781 for driving without seat belts. “We have fined a total of 9,887 commuters riding their two-wheelers without helmets, while 11,727 vehicle owners were challaned for not wearing their seat belts,” said a senior traffic police official.

“A total of 40,551 commuters were caught violating traffic rules. While 3,205 vehicle owners paid Rs 14.53 lakh in fines offline, another 6,416 drivers/riders paid Rs 24.42 lakh in fines online,” he added.

Traffic offenders will not go scot-free. This is the message the GBN traffic police wants to drive home to commuters. Last week, the GBN district administration had also directed petrol pump owners not to sell fuel to people who ride bikes without helmets or do not wear seat belts, starting June 1.

As per District Magistrate BN Singh, the key goal of this endeavour is to enhance road safety. Though this order will initially be implemented only in Noida and Greater Noida, the administration plans to eventually extend it to the rural areas as well.

But the inability to buy fuel isn’t the only way the district administration intends to deter riders who do not wear helmets. It said it will also initiate legal action, including suspension of driving licence, against those who are caught riding two-wheelers without helmets. They will be arrested in case they are found behaving badly with the staff at fuel pumps.

In a statement, the district administration said, “When those without helmet reach filling stations, their details and vehicle numbers would be traced through CCTV footage and legal action initiated against them. Their driving licence can also be cancelled. In case anyone misbehaves with the staff at the filling stations, strict action would be taken against the errant person and they could even be jailed under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic violations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp