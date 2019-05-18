Home Cities Delhi

Neither Godse, nor 1984 anti-Sikh riot killers patriots: Bagga

Delhi BJP spokesperson said his party stated its stand on the “murderer” of Mahatma Gandhi and asked Priyanka Gandhi to specify her stand on the “murderer of 10,000 Sikhs”.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tajinder Bagga (Photo: Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga on Friday sought to compare Mahatma Gandhi’s killing and the 1984 riots, saying people involved in both the cases weren’t patriots, and asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to state her stand on the “murderer” of Sikhs.

Bagga was reacting to a tweet by Priyanka Gandhi in which she dared the BJP’s “nationalistic luminaries” to spell out their stand on their Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Without naming anybody, the Delhi BJP spokesperson said his party has stated its stand on the “murderer” of Mahatma Gandhi and asks the Congress general secretary to specify her stand on “murderer of 10,000 Sikhs”.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi has said, “Bapu’s murderer a patriot? Hey Ram! Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand.”

Tweeting in Hindi, Bagga said, “Neither Bapu’s murderer can be a patriot nor the murderer of 10,000 Sikhs. Both are murderers. BJP has stated its stand on the Bapu’s murderer, now you state your stand on murderer of 10,000 Sikhs.”

