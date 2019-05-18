Neither Godse, nor 1984 anti-Sikh riot killers patriots: Bagga

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga on Friday sought to compare Mahatma Gandhi’s killing and the 1984 riots, saying people involved in both the cases weren’t patriots, and asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to state her stand on the “murderer” of Sikhs.

Bagga was reacting to a tweet by Priyanka Gandhi in which she dared the BJP’s “nationalistic luminaries” to spell out their stand on their Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Without naming anybody, the Delhi BJP spokesperson said his party has stated its stand on the “murderer” of Mahatma Gandhi and asks the Congress general secretary to specify her stand on “murderer of 10,000 Sikhs”.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi has said, “Bapu’s murderer a patriot? Hey Ram! Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand.”

बापू का हत्यारा देशभक्त?

हे राम!



Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2019

Tweeting in Hindi, Bagga said, “Neither Bapu’s murderer can be a patriot nor the murderer of 10,000 Sikhs. Both are murderers. BJP has stated its stand on the Bapu’s murderer, now you state your stand on murderer of 10,000 Sikhs.”