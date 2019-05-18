Team of officials takes stock of Chandni Chowk’s redevelopment

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the direction of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, a joint team of officials of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, BSES, and other stakeholders inspected Chandni Chowk to review the ongoing redevelopment project.

A senior Delhi government official, who was part of the inspection team, said that all stakeholders are likely to submit their report next week, which will be discussed in special Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) meeting scheduled on May 25.

“During the project review inspection, the officials looked into several aspects related to shifting of public conveniences, police booth and power transformers. A few possibilities were examined. Even the traders suggested a few measures. All suggestions and possibilities will be studied and all stakeholders will submit individual report to the L-G next week,” said the official.

Garima Gupta, managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, which is executing the project, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-North, Deputy Commissioner (city-sadar paharganj zone), including officials of Public Work Department (PWD), and other departments were part of the inspection team.

“Instead of building public toilets on the central verge, the Municipal Corporation is considering redeveloping its two existing facilities at Bhagirath Palace and HC Sen Marg. A plan to convert its existing dhalo (garbage dump) near Phuwwara Chowk into a tourist facilitation centre with public convenience is under consideration,” said another senior government official, who was present during the inspection on Friday.

North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Varsh Joshi had visited the market on Wednesday soon after the special UTTIPEC meeting, which was held to review the project following a Delhi High Court order.

During that meeting, Baijal asked the stakeholders in the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police and BSES — to explore the possibility of shifting public toilets, police booths, and power transformers, proposed to be placed on the median, to other locations in the vicinity.

In February, four heritage experts and urban planners had moved the Delhi High Court to preserve the vista of the 17th-century market designed by Mughal princess Jahanara. They objected to the placement of power transformers, public conveniences and police booths on the central vista.

A BYPL spokesperson said, “BYPL has been requested to shift the packaged transformer at the central verge to enable a clearer view. Apart from this, they have also asked us to shift the transformers from Paranthe Wali Gali. After studying the ground realities, a detailed plan, including the cost estimate, will be shared with the authorities.”