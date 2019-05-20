Delhi Metro seeks feedback from public on announcements

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday decided to take feedback from the public on regulating audio announcements inside its trains.

For the past three months, the DMRC had curtailed the number of passenger announcements inside trains on its Magenta Line on a trial basis. These messages usually are announcements welcoming the commuters to the metro, and urging them to use smart cards and deposit tokens. Most of the daily passengers are familiar with these facilities that can be availed on the Delhi Metro and its stations.

Now, DMRC will be seeking suggestions on whether to bring down the number of announcements on all other lines. The feedback/suggestion can be submitted on DMRC’s official website. Commuters can also submit feedback on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro. The feedback will be accepted till May 31.

The Delhi Metro makes in-train announcements to inform passengers about departure and arrival. There are other announcements on various issues, including any delay, when the train is running. Earlier this year, DMRC decided to curtail the number of messages after plaints about too many announcements.