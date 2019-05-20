Home Cities Delhi

The beloved dog Bailey goes on a new adventure

The owner of five dogs, director Gail Mancuso discovered that even crew members who professed not to care about dogs one way or the other had a change of heart after only a couple weeks on set.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Some friendships transcend lifetimes. In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose, beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined.

Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad, Frozen) is living the good life on the Michigan farm of his ‘boy,’ Ethan (Dennis Quaid) and Ethan’s wife, Hannah (Marg Helgenberger, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation). Bailey even has a new playmate – Ethan and Hannah’s baby granddaughter, CJ. The problem is that CJ’s mom, Gloria (Betty Gilpin,of Netflix’s GLOW fame), decides to take CJ away.

As Bailey’s soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he makes a promise to Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost. 
Thus begins Bailey’s adventure through multiple lives filled with love, friendship and devotion as he, CJ (Kathryn Prescott,  24: Legacy) and CJ’s best friend, Trent (Henry Lau) experience joy and heartbreak, music and laughter, and a few really good belly rubs.

Unarguably, the biggest stars of A Dog’s Journey are the enchanting dogs that were on set throughout production. It was impossible for the cast and crew of obsessed pooch lovers not to play with, coddle, dote upon and love the pups throughout the shoot. Because they were the biggest names on set, they got well-deserved diva treatment. “They did have the biggest trailers,” Henry Lau says, laughing. “I’m not kidding! Their trailers were bigger than any other actor’s.”

As the narrative begins soon after where A Dog’s Purpose ends (that shoot wrapped in 2016), it was up to the production’s animal coordinator and lead trainer Bonnie Judd to find and train a new Bailey –Buddy in the final scenes of the first film and the opening ones of this one – for this chapter, as well as four other hero dogs for the film. Judd worked previously on A Dog’s Way Home. “The bond I saw that she created and maintained with the animals was extraordinary,” producer Gavin Polone says. “I knew it could only be Bonnie and her team.”

The owner of five dogs, director Gail Mancuso discovered that even crew members who professed not to care about dogs one way or the other had a change of heart after only a couple weeks on set. “Once people came into our temporary family, I could see we converted a lot of people to dog lovers,” she says. “When everyone saw how Bonnie related to and treated those amazing dogs – and how safe the environment was for them – the only question was: ‘Can I adopt one of them?’”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp