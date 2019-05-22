Delhi Police give lift to stranded people, tweet updates 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Like its traffic counterpart which provided timely updates, the Delhi Police stepped in to help the commuters left stranded on the roads after the disruption in the Yellow Line Metro service. Other than its personnel out on the road, the Delhi Traffic Police kept the public updated about the traffic situation on the road through its Twitter handle.

While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation pitched in with its feeder bus service for the commuters, who were left helpless without any transportation, the Delhi Police deployed its personnel to deal with the chaotic traffic scenario and to facilitate the people with its vehicles.

“Helped several commuters to reach their destinations who stuck due to snag in the Metro service in between Sultanpur to Qutub stn. Traffic police and local police now clearing huge traffic on MG road (sic),” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar tweeted, along with pictures of the scene.

Additional DCP Parminder Singh said that the arrangement was supervised by all the Station House Officers all along the major road link that connects Gurugram with Delhi. “After the information was received about the large gathering, the entire staff available at the police stations was made available to help the commuters. We prevented the huge number of commuters, who came out on the roads, from creating traffic issues for the vehicles. The Metro had also made feeder buses available,” he said.

Like wise, the South district police went out of their way to help the people. “Three buses and one mini truck were also dispatched to help the people out on the roads. Private cars, taxes were hailed by the police to help the commuters,” informed DCP, South, Vijay Kumar.