Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order on black money law

The bench issued a notice to Khaitan and asked him to file his response to the government’s petition within six weeks.

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Delhi High Court order that had held that the 2016 black money law could not be allowed to operate with retrospective effect from July 2015 to book and probe offenders. A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also stayed the May 16 order of the high court which had restrained the Income Tax department from taking any action against VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan, against whom a black money case has been lodged.

The bench issued a notice to Khaitan and asked him to file his response to the government’s petition within six weeks. On May 16, the high court had stayed the Centre’s notification to make the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act operational with effect from July 1, 2015. The high court had said that Parliament, in its wisdom, had enacted the Act, which was to come into force from April 1, 2016, and as the date was expressly decided by Parliament, it could not be made applicable with retrospective effect by way of a notification.

Khaitan, an accused in the `3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, has challenged the legality of various provisions of the black money law. He had also challenged the I-T department’s January 22 order granting sanction to lodge a criminal complaint against him under the Act, which provides for a jail term of three to 10 years for those guilty of trying to evade tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp