Upset with rescue time, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot seeks report from Delhi Metro

Trains on the 49-km line connecting Gurugram with Delhi were disrupted for nearly four hours on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:10 AM

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to the DMRC highlighting the time taken to evacuate passengers from two trains stalled on the Yellow Line on Tuesday, Gahlot has sought from DMRC managing director Mangu Singh the details of all previous instances where breakdown happened in services of the Delhi Metro since 2011, along with their reasons for such disruptions. 

Trains on the 49-km line connecting Gurugram with Delhi were disrupted for nearly four hours on Tuesday. Gahlot wrote that the evacuation of two trains, which began around 9.45 am, took 1.25 hours and 1.42 hours, which, according to the minister, was “very high”. “DMRC must inform the commuters about such incidents immediately through its Twitter handle so that the commuters do not panic and(they) are kept informed,” Gahlot wrote.

He asked Singh that responsibility needs to be fixed for the breakdown of Metro services on the Yellow Line.Gahlot also highlighted that his office and the Transport Commission had to get in touch with Singh for details of the breakdown. Such incidents must be reported to the government immediately, he asserted.

Kejriwal tweets
The CM said he had sought accountability from the DMRC. “I have asked transport minister to seek a detailed report  (from DMRC).”

