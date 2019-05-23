Home Cities Delhi

World peace goes glam

Having entered the Indian market this season, Clubwear is available online, and at pro shops and high-end boutiques.

By Angela Paljor
She was a showgirl and a cabaret singer, but today she is as famous for her songs as well as for her designs. Christine Storm watched stylists tweak one design several times for the dancers, during her stint as a cabaret singer. Fascinated by the process, she started designing her own stage look. Her label, Clubwear by Storm, was born, and since, there’s no looking back. Adding to her repertoire of designer clothes is her latest summer resort collection, A Different Frame of Mind.

The collection is about world peace, as the idea of combating fear through peace inspired Storm. “The showstopper wore a vintage Korean navy jacket over a dress that I embellished with a lenticular peacock in a frame on the back. I want to show my solidarity with India and other nations that strive for peace and harmony. The person who wore that navy jacket had dreams and goals like everyone else and I wanted everyone who saw this outfit to take a moment to dream of peace.”

But she’s quick to add that comfort is the numero one priority. “If a woman feels uncomfortable, she looks uncomfortable and that detracts from her style. The USP of this resort collection is ease, the ease of putting on my designs, wearing them and transitioning throughout a busy day with subtle embellishment changes,” she says, adding, “Another aspect I focus the most on is ‘lines’, the key to enhancing various body types.”

On the music front, Strom recently released several songs through Amada Records in the US. She collaborates with DJ Choice on many albums; the most recent one being Tropical House Cruises. “There are many other very well known recording artists on these compilation CDs and it is a big deal! I am so excited! I am also releasing two new music videos this spring: I Hear You and Present. We have released my power ballad [emotional rock songs] called Pain and I’m expecting it to do great things,” says the artist, who apart from work loves spending time with her best friend and husband John.

