INTERVIEW | 'Lok Sabha battle over, Assembly next on agenda', says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

In a freewheeling chat, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tells TNIE that the work is far from over in the national capital. Tiwari says he will consider his candidature for the CM chair only after a win in next year’s Delhi polls.

Who would you like to attribute this victory?

I want to express my gratitude towards the electorate of Delhi who made this historic win possible. Our party workers put their heart and soul into the campaign. I will never forget their contribution. And, the credit also goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efforts. He worked to unite the people of this country. Modi was the hope in 2014 and now he has emerged as the trust in 2019.

What will be your next move?

Our battle does not end here. I have been saying this since the beginning. Delhi is facing six-month long election, being conducted in two phases. The first part has just been completed with victory at seven seats. The final phase will concluded in February when the people vote for assembly elections. We have been in exile in the Assembly for 22 years, but the people have understood and they have made up their mind that Modi should be PM at the centre and the BJP should also be in power in Delhi. I am confident that they will vote for us in 2020 and defeat ‘Nakaampanthi’ (follower of failures), who spread lies and created the illusion to cheat them.

What are the reasons for this 22-year exile?

A conspiracy was hatched to create a divide. Delhiites were kept in dark. Deceptive campaign was run against the BJP. An impression was created that we are enemy of a particular community and caste. However, in last five years, the illusion has shattered. It has been proved that the BJP is truly for ‘Sabka ka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. We don’t work against anyone to take revenge. In 15 years of Congress rule, efforts were made to divide the society.

How would you rate the AAP govt?

Whatever chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did in the five years will be recorded as the worst in the history of the city. He stops every work so that he can blame the PM. Fortunately, with this election, it has ended. I believe our positivity will yield right results in 2020. The message is clear — Delhi has already punished AAP. Kejriwal is power drunk. I know this (defeat) will not change him as he is a negative person.

How tough was the fight after Sheila Dikshit of Congress joined the fray?

Her entry forced me to think whether ‘naam’ (name) will win, or ‘kaam’ (work). I believe if you work, the people reward you for sure. After this overwhelming Lok Sabha results, this belief has become reinforced.

What does this victory means for you, the BJP chief in Delhi?

When you lead from the front, there are questions for obvious reasons. I had a tough task at hand —how to channelise the strength of party workers and leaders, and how to move in right direction with positivity. When I was given the charge, it was a divided camp. Without challenging egos, I made our workers believe that we should serve the party. I took a pledge on Day One that I will not take time to shed my ego for the party’s interest. It worked. I could got support of everyone. This victory can’t be attributed to any individual. It became possible due to our joint efforts.

There were reports that some leaders were engaged in anti-party activities?

We will certainly check them. Let the new government come up. If there are some leaders working to harm the party and neutralise our efforts, we should examine. If I get evidence, I will take action. But, no innocent should get punished.

Do you think the AAP-Congress combine would have posed a challenge?

They would have fought for 40 per cent vote share and the BJP managed 60 per cent. One might have got 19 per cent and the other 21 per cent, or vice-versa. They are different sides of the same coin. Had they joined hand, the BJP would have got 70% votes. After their alliance, leaders of both parties would have come to us.



What can Delhiites expect as your govt will be at the Centre?

In next four months, the people living in unauthorised colonies will get ownership right of their properties. We will do provisions for registration of properties in those colonies and eliminate ‘Power of Attorney’ (POA) system. Every Delhi household will have piped water supply. This, we will ensure in next five years. The sword of sealing that hangs over the heads of the people should be removed. Sealing is a result of the Delhi government’s ineffectiveness. Rules exist but they (govt) could not notify them. I want this constant threat of sealing to go and Delhi should become a law-abiding city.

What will you propose to do to stop sealing in Delhi?

We have brought 12 amendments in the Master Plan of Delhi. We will try our best that the Supreme Court approves those amendments. We are not promising Paris, Chicago, or Washington, but a better Delhi. People will get rid of pollution. They will get freedom from filthy water. Free health services will be available, which were not implemented by Kejriwal. They will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Under your leadership, the BJP had won the municipal election. Will you get a promotion or be CM candidate in the Assembly polls?

I am doing my duty in Delhi. If I manage to keep the party workers united with positivity, that too under the leadership of PM Modi, we will be able install a BJP government in Delhi. ‘Desh Main Modi, Dilli Main Bhajpa, Tabhi Banegi Baat, Dilli Chale Modi Ke Saath’ (Modi at the Centre, BJP in Delhi. It will work only when Delhi goes with Modi). This is our motto. The party’s Parliamentary Board picks the chief minister. My motive is that BJP should form the government in Delhi under my tenure as the Delhi BJP chief. Then only, the party should take a decision on my promotion.