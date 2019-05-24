Home Cities Delhi

NGT asks for reports on steps taken to reduce noise pollution at Delhi's IGI airport

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked AAI and DIAL to submit report within a month.

Published: 24th May 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Airport Authority of India and the Delhi International Airport Limited to submit report on the steps taken to reduce noise pollution in the vicinity of the IGI airport here.

"Let a factual and action taken report be furnished in the matter by the Airport Authority of India and the Delhi International Airport Limited within one month by e-mail," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on August 23.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by an NGO -- Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness -- seeking execution of NGT's November 24, 2017 order which directed authorities concerned to take all mitigating measures for reducing noise pollution expeditiously.

NGT had said: "The official respondents shall ensure providing of a green belt around the boundary wall of the airport while keeping the safety and security both in mind.

The plantations shall be of the species which would only grow to the permissible height or would be maintained at the permissible height only.

"The official respondents may issue an advisory to all the airlines whose aircrafts land at the runway of the IGI and domestic airport, New Delhi to ensure 'judgment based' use of reverse thrust keeping in view weather, length of runway, wind, and other attendant circumstances to reduce the noise level particularly at the time of landing of aircrafts."

The petitioners have alleged that the noise created by aircraft at the IGI airport was affecting the health of the residents of nearby areas.

National Green Tribunal NDT Delhi IGI airport Indira Gandhi International Airport

