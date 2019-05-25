INTERVIEW | 'Our aim is to wipe out the Aam Aadmi Party': BJP's Parvesh Verma

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

Fresh from being crowned the BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma credits his spectacular win to Modi’s popularity and the dedication of party workers. Excerpts from an exclusive interview to TNIE:

You won with a record margin, the highest among all seven parliamentary constituencies. What were the factors that were key to your victory?

Only two factors. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the honesty and dedication of our party workers. They worked really hard and remained united. There was never an issue among us. Our target was clear. We went to battle to conquer. We were on the ground, working with grassroots workers.

Why do you think the people of Delhi voted so overwhelmingly for Modi and the BJP?

PM Modi has emerged as a strong leader, who successfully managed to tackle terrorism. Our country has improved its standing in the eyes of the world. Our diplomatic ties are stronger than before. The Centre’s welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana (National Health Protection Scheme), Ujjwala Yojana (free LPG connections to all poor households), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, under which financial assistance is provided for building houses, worked for us. No other government had ever thought about such schemes earlier.

What will be your priority in the next five years?

In the next six months, we will be facing assembly elections in Delhi. Our aim is just to wipe out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and install the BJP government in Delhi. This will pave the way for overall development of the city. The control and administration of the national capital will be easier and smooth if the BJP is in power at the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations.

Some projects that you have in mind for your constituency during your second term as an MP?

My focus will be on the West Delhi campus of the Delhi University, which has been approved in-principle. It will come up in Roshanpura. I will get it completed as soon as possible. Another project that I’ll focus on is the Urban Extension Road (UER) II, which connects Shiv Murti (near Airport) to Dwarka. Earlier, the onus of implementing the project was on Delhi Development Authority (DDA). However, it was later taken over by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). I want the stretch extended till Bawana. Once that happens, it will only take 15 minutes to reach Bawana from the airport. Third is a 100-bed hospital in Najafgarh. I would want to complete this project soon. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held twice for this project. I managed to draw funds for this project.