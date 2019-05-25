Karol Bagh traders complain to North civic body of inadequate parking space

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Karol Bagh Market Association has expressed its dissatisfaction with the inadequate parking space in the area, parts of which were pedestrianised recently.

Members of the association on Friday met the chairperson of the standing committee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Veena Virmani, along with engineers inspecting the Karol Bagh area.

“Beautification of the market is fine, but it is not benefiting the traders as much as the North civic body might have expected. The biggest disadvantage of the new rule is lack of sufficient parking space. Our business has gone down in just 20 days,” Ajay Bajaj, member, Karol Bagh Market Association, told the Morning Standard.

The chairperson, however, said that post-election, it was decided that management of the parking spaces in Dev Nagar, Shastri Park, Ajmal Khan Park and Bank Street will be handed over to the Market Association so that the years-old problem of congestion could be solved.

“Two of the parking spaces given to the Association by us are working at full capacity. We are also making all out efforts to make the Ajmal Khan parking space function successfully. We have also asked the Market Association to identify parking lots for two-wheelers as well,” said Virmani.

The North civic body said that to resolve the issue of parking, the committee would inspect the area every 15 days.

In the beginning of this month, Ajmal Khan Road was made a no-vehicle zone.

This newspaper had earlier reported on the plan being disapproved of by many shop owners and businessmen in the market who had said that the number of shoppers had gone down noticeably.

Four new parking lots will also be constructed to increase the parking capacity of the area — in Dev Nagar, Bhuli Bhatiyari Road, Bank Street and Ajmal Khan Park — and they will be operational soon.