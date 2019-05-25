Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP, Congress combined votes fewer than BJP’s in Delhi

Rahiba R Parveen By

NEW DELHI: After a spectacular victory in Delhi, a buoyant BJP is keen on sustaining the momentum till the Delhi Assembly polls next year. The Congress and the AAP, meanwhile, are realising the need to get their act together to fend off the saffron tide.

According to EC data, the BJP, which won all the seven seats, bagged 56.56% votes, followed by the Congress (22.51%) and the AAP (18.11%).

It shows that AAP and Congress, who were planning on forging a pre-poll alliance in Delhi, is nowhere near the BJP even with their combined vote share.

In West Delhi, the winning BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma got a whopping 8,65,648 votes smashing the hopes of Congress and AAP to a mere total of 4,39,035 votes.

Similar was the case in Northwest and Northeast Delhi, where the BJP candidate scored 8,48,663 and 7,87,799 votes respectively. In comparison , the Congress and AAP got 6,34,648 and 6,12,553 votes respectively.

In South and East Delhi, where the Congress and AAP got 4,84,584 and 5,24,262 votes respectively while the BJP polled 6,87,014 and 6,96,156 votes.

Analysts believe the performance of AAP might impact its prospects in Assembly polls next year. But AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted there is no alternative to Kejriwal in Delhi. Rai said the party lost because the polls were highly polarised and people voted either for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Congress president Rahul Gandhi