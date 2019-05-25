Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP, Congress combined votes fewer than BJP’s in Delhi

In South and East Delhi, where the Congress and AAP got 4,84,584 and 5,24,262 votes respectively while the BJP polled 6,87,014 and 6,96,156 votes. 

Published: 25th May 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a spectacular victory in Delhi, a buoyant BJP is keen on sustaining the momentum till the Delhi Assembly polls next year. The Congress and the AAP, meanwhile, are realising the need to get their act together to fend off the saffron tide.

According to EC data, the BJP, which won all the seven seats, bagged 56.56% votes, followed by the Congress (22.51%) and the AAP (18.11%).

It shows that AAP and Congress, who were planning on forging a pre-poll alliance in Delhi, is nowhere near the BJP even with their combined vote share.

In West Delhi, the winning BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma got a whopping 8,65,648  votes smashing the hopes of Congress and AAP to a mere total of 4,39,035 votes. 

ALSO READ | Broom withers: AAP left brittle in Delhi

Similar was the case in Northwest and Northeast Delhi, where the BJP candidate scored 8,48,663 and 7,87,799 votes respectively. In comparison , the Congress and AAP got 6,34,648 and 6,12,553 votes respectively.

In South and East Delhi, where the Congress and AAP got 4,84,584 and 5,24,262 votes respectively while the BJP polled 6,87,014 and 6,96,156 votes. 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Analysts believe the performance of AAP might impact its prospects in Assembly polls next year. But AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted there is no alternative to Kejriwal in Delhi. Rai said the party lost because the polls were highly polarised and people voted either for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Delhi Congress Delhi BJP Delhi Lok Sabha elections Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp