Man arrested for killing stray dog in Delhi

Published: 25th May 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a horrific incident, a man killed a stray dog after it attacked his wife when she was strolling with their pet canine in the Mukundpur area of Delhi, police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Fauzi Colony-resident Rajkumar, has been arrested, they said, adding the incident took place on Thursday evening.

"A complaint was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station wherein it was alleged that a person had killed a dog. Subsequently, a video recording of the alleged thrashing and death of the dog was obtained," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North Delhi), said.

During interrogation, Rajkuamr stated that his wife was strolling with their pet dog in the area when the stray canine attacked it.

When she tried to protect their pet, the stray dog allegedly bit her.

In a fit of rage, he beat the dog to death, the police officer said.

stray dog delhi

