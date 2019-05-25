Home Cities Delhi

Subject combinations to have separate cut-offs at Delhi University

The University of Delhi has decided to have different cut-offs for the various subject combinations that candidates opt for under the umbrella of the BA programme.

Published: 25th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

The admission process in Delhi University is likely to begin on May 27. (Photo | EPS)

The admission process in Delhi University is likely to begin on May 27. (Photo | EPS)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has decided to have different cut-offs for the various subject combinations that candidates opt for under the umbrella of the BA programme.

Like before, each college will have a separate cut-off for the course, but it will release a list of percentage points required for admission in the programme according to the disciplines aspiring students apply for, an academic committee member at the varsity said, adding that students will now have to stick to the subject combination they choose initially.

This classification, according to the professor, is required to prevent students from changing their subjects after taking admission. “Now they will have to first cancel their admission if they intend to switch subjects,” he said.

“As the university gives relaxation to students who apply for MIL (modern Indian languages) and weaker disciplines, students utilise it and later switch to another subject which is more in demand. That would increase the number of students in the class of that subject but there would be very few or no one left to study the other subject they had earlier opted for,” he explained. 

He said that while filling the university application form, a calculator would help applicants evaluate the percentage of their best of four for the course they select.

“Students otherwise calculate their best of four with the subjects they have scored the maximum in. But every course has different criteria, which may or may not allow one to include marks in a particular subject, either because there is another subject which is compulsory for the course or because they are just not eligible for the course as they haven’t studied it in class 12th,” he said.

The calculator will tell them the best of four that will be allowed for the subjects they choose and will also help them know which courses they can apply for. 

The admission process of the university is most likely to start on May 27. 

This year, the university will allow candidates to make online payment for the admission forms via e-payment platforms Bhim and Paytm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Delhi cutoffs DU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp