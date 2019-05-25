Subject combinations to have separate cut-offs at Delhi University

MUDITA Girotra By

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has decided to have different cut-offs for the various subject combinations that candidates opt for under the umbrella of the BA programme.

Like before, each college will have a separate cut-off for the course, but it will release a list of percentage points required for admission in the programme according to the disciplines aspiring students apply for, an academic committee member at the varsity said, adding that students will now have to stick to the subject combination they choose initially.

This classification, according to the professor, is required to prevent students from changing their subjects after taking admission. “Now they will have to first cancel their admission if they intend to switch subjects,” he said.

“As the university gives relaxation to students who apply for MIL (modern Indian languages) and weaker disciplines, students utilise it and later switch to another subject which is more in demand. That would increase the number of students in the class of that subject but there would be very few or no one left to study the other subject they had earlier opted for,” he explained.

He said that while filling the university application form, a calculator would help applicants evaluate the percentage of their best of four for the course they select.

“Students otherwise calculate their best of four with the subjects they have scored the maximum in. But every course has different criteria, which may or may not allow one to include marks in a particular subject, either because there is another subject which is compulsory for the course or because they are just not eligible for the course as they haven’t studied it in class 12th,” he said.

The calculator will tell them the best of four that will be allowed for the subjects they choose and will also help them know which courses they can apply for.

The admission process of the university is most likely to start on May 27.

This year, the university will allow candidates to make online payment for the admission forms via e-payment platforms Bhim and Paytm.