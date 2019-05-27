Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to host interactive session on filming techniques featuring John Bailey, president of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

The interaction aims to help key stakeholders learn the nuances of the latest techniques in filming and also give them an improved understanding of creating world-class content.

John Bailey, president of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital will host an interactive session on cutting-edge filming techniques this week featuring John Bailey, president of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is facilitating the interaction in an initiative to explore the possibilities of collaboration. The session will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium on May 28.

The ministry, during the interaction, plans to highlight the financial incentives offered to foreign filmmakers to shoot in India, the single-window facilitation mechanism for filming through web portal under the Film Facilitation Office, and the financing and co-production of films and promotion of single-screen theatres in small towns across India.

Bailey is the first cinematographer to hold the position of Academy president. His credits include Ordinary People, American Gigolo, The Big Chill, Groundhog Day, As Good as It Gets, The Anniversary Party, The Way Way Back and A Walk in the Woods. As a cinematographer, he is best known for his collaborations with directors Paul Schrader, Lawrence Kasdan, Michael Apted, and Ken Kwapis.

In 1985, Bailey shared the Cannes Film Festival Best Artistic Contribution Award with EikoIshioka and Philip Glass for Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. In 2015, the American Society of Cinematographers presented him with the lifetime achievement award.

Through this session, the ministry also plans to engage in long-term relationship building with the Academy. It plans to enhance the outreach of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and explore possibilities of collaboration with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the golden jubilee edition of the IFFI, which will be held in Goa in November.

TAGS
Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Delhi Information and Broadcasting

