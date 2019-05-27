Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba to quit AAP before 2020 Delhi polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disgruntled AAP legislator Alka Lamba finally came out to announce that she was ending her ties with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party next year.

Lamba had already given a signal that she was quitting the party on Saturday after she had posted a series of tweets on how she was ill-treated by her colleagues. The Chandni Chowk MLA had also released a video in which she says how voters in her constituency gave to AAP candidate Pankaj Gupta in the general elections.

On Sunday, the AAP MLA wished good luck to her ground workers in the constituency. “My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully, you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you,” she tweeted.

The AAP will be facing a resurgent BJP in the Delhi Assembly election next year. Lamba, however, did not give any hint of her course of action.

On the other front, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta took potshots at Kejriwal on the recent whitewash in the general elections in Delhi. “The coming time will witness more problems and challenges to his leadership. He has fallen much below the expectations of both the public and his MLAs. He has lost the confidence of both,” he said.

“Once Kejriwal’s blue-eyed MLA Alka Lamba’s recent tweets show the suffocation being felt by his flock of lawmakers. A tweet by Lamba highlights that before 12 May, many MLAs complained of shortage of water compelling them to stay away from the campaigning.”

Gupta is a vocal critic of the chief minister. Often, he has been marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly where the AAP enjoys a comfortable majority.