Woman suffering from 'depression' kills self in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday after jumping off the terrace of a six-storey building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said. The deceased, Ankita, was a resident of the same area, they said.

"Police received information regarding the incident that took place in Eastern Apartment of New Ashok Nagar area at around 1.45 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

After reaching the spot, police found Ankita's body lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.

During investigation, the deceased's family told police that she was depressed about having got married late, but denied that there was any issue between the couple, a senior officer said.

Ankita married Mukesh Pandey on April 21, he said. According to police, before Ankita jumped off the building, she called her mother and blamed herself for the sufferings of her family.

She also told her mother that she would end her life for the betterment her family members.

Ankita's mother informed her husband and son about the call and they came to look for her. Her father reached the spot and identified Ankita's body, the police said.

Her father told police she was depressed and was undergoing treatment. However, she had not been taking her medicines for the past few months, they said.

The sub-divisional magistrate has been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, the police said.