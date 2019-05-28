YEIDA to purchase goods, order services through govt e-market

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: From June 1, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will make it mandatory for all its departments to procure goods and to order services through the government’s e-marketplace initiative, Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The purpose is to root out corruption, usher in transparency, and enhance efficiency and speed in public procurement. Altogether, 16 services will go online from June 1 for cutting down paperwork. These services include permissions for mortgage, mutation of land, transfer memorandum, completion and functional certificates, lease rent deposit, water bill payments, change in details of allottees.

For the first time, the Authority will also introduce an online e-tendering system for sale of its property. Both systems will be integrated with NIC in association with ICICI Bank. At the same time, an allottee management system along with an application tracking system will go online, paving the way for complete paperless and contactless governance.

According to officials, the bank did a presentation for the proposed systems. “We have examined the proposal and will now seek YEIDA Board’s approval in a meeting on May 30 before implementation on June 1,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA.

Singh said nearly 100 government agencies are already using the facility launched by the government in August 2016. Currently, over 9,000 products from 250 categories are registered by different vendors on the portal. “We will be able to purchase goods such as air conditioners, heating equipment and avail services such security, human resources, house-keeping without hassle.”

The YEIDA will also introduce an online property purchasing system for ease of doing business. “This portal will ensure fair treatment of bidders, promote competition and enhance efficiency. This will be implemented in our upcoming schemes, where we will be auctioning land for petrol pumps, hotels and for commercial purposes,” Singh said.

‘For cutting down paperwork’

16 services will go online from June 1 including permission for mortgage, mutation of land, transfer memoran­dum, completion & functional certificates, lease rent deposit, water bill payments, change in details of allottees