Greek yoghurt vs desi dahi

Chhaas, lassi and the good old dahi are staples during summers at most Indian homes. The food industry too chips in by introducing flavourful variants of these products every year. Of these summer favourites, relatively new Greek yoghurt has made a niche place for itself since it hit the India market in 2016, picked up off shelves mostly by health-conscious urban youth.

A thicker and smoother version of our humble dahi, to prepare Greek yoghurt, the excess whey water is drained away once the curd is set. This gives it a thick and creamy consistency. Muslin/cheesecloth or a fine strainer are handy kitchen tools that can be used for this purpose at home. Make sure to mix the curd well after draining the water. Relish this creamy curd by adding fruit pulp, nuts or even savoury flavours like mint.

Interestingly, we have had creamier versions of dahi in different parts of the country, be it srikhand in Gujarat or Bengal’s misti doi but none of these have caught the attention of the health-conscious as Greek yoghurt, With the recent flurry of investments for one of the most popular brands of the food product, and a leading film star being the face of the brand, it is evident that Greek yoghurt is here to stay and is not just a trend.

The health value of Greek yoghurt lie in its nutrient density. This means that eating even a small amount of this food offers you good amounts of nutrients. Loaded with protein--a single serve of Greek yogurt has almost double the protein as compared to a serve of regular dahi-- and calcium. This compact protein-rich food is great for weight-watchers, as it keeps you full and feeling satisfied. It is also a great food to have pre- or post a workout session. Greek yogurt is well-tolerated by those who have trouble digesting lactose (a significant amount of the lactose escapes in the whey water).

While it is touted as a health food, it is always recommended to read fine print of this food when buying it. Addition of artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, is not desirable. Gums, starches, milk proteins, and other chemicals may also be added to enhance the texture and thickening, but the fewer the additives, the better it is. Low-fat (toned) milk is preferable to full-fat milk in Greek yoghurt, to avoid excess intake of saturated fat. Fruit pulp is often added to the commercially-available Greek yoghurt, so read the label to make sure that it is real fruit and not just a fruit flavour.

Too much sugar undermines the value of a health food, so stay clear of the excessively sugary variants. Greek yoghurt is also valued for the live, friendly bacteria present in it, hence the name of the bacterial culture present in it should also be on the label.Though the market for Greek yoghurt is still small, one could easily prepare this food at home and customize it to one’s taste and seasonal preferences. The excess whey water (rich in B vitamins and amino acids) that you drain out has other wonderful uses--add it to dough or smoothies.