Three-day farmer blockade to strike Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: People of Madhya Pradesh, already reeling under sweltering heat of up to 45-degree Celsius, could next be hit by the scarcity of essentials, including vegetables and fruits.

Farmers associated with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have announced that they are resorting to three-day blockade of essentials, over a series of demands, including proper implementation of crop loan waiver scheme. The blockade will start from Wednesday and will continue till Friday, but if demands were not met, the agitation could last longer.

“CM Kamal Nath says, crop loans of over 21 lakh farmers have been waived off, while outstanding loans of around 27-28 lakh farmers too will be waived off. However, farmers are getting notices from nationalised and cooperative banks against their outstanding loans,” said BKU general secretary Anil Yadav on Tuesday.