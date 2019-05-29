Home Cities Delhi

Three-day farmer blockade to strike Madhya Pradesh

BKU has announced that they are resorting to three-day blockade of essentials, over a series of demands, including proper implementation of crop loan waiver scheme.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  People of Madhya Pradesh, already reeling under sweltering heat of up to 45-degree Celsius, could next be hit by the scarcity of essentials, including vegetables and fruits.

Farmers associated with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have announced that they are resorting to three-day blockade of essentials, over a series of demands, including proper implementation of crop loan waiver scheme. The blockade will start from Wednesday and will continue till Friday, but if demands were not met, the agitation could last longer.

“CM Kamal Nath says, crop loans of over 21 lakh farmers have been waived off, while outstanding loans of around 27-28 lakh farmers too will be waived off. However, farmers are getting notices from nationalised and cooperative banks against their outstanding loans,” said BKU general secretary Anil Yadav on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
loan waiver scheme farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp