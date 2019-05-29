Home Cities Delhi

Urban mobility lab to give mobility solutions to Indian cities

The lab is scheduled for launch on June 26 with a multi-day event to work collaboratively across public and private sectors to accelerate innovative mobility solutions that can be implemented in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) is working on plans of making transport services people- and environment-friendly by focusing through ideas of shared mobility, e-mobility, and last and first-mile connectivity.  For this purpose, the government has tied up with Rocky Mountain Institute and plans to set up an Urban Mobility Lab - a platform that supports Indian cities in identifying, developing and integrating mobility pilot projects.

The lab is scheduled for launch on June 26 with a multi-day event to work collaboratively across public and private sectors to accelerate innovative mobility solutions that can be implemented in Delhi. “As the innovation think-tank of Delhi government, we are delighted to host the Urban Mobility Lab in Delhi. The Urban Mobility Lab will become a platform for turning our flagship policies, such as the national capital’s electric vehicle policy, into projects on the ground,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC.  

Focused on transport, the lab will help to chart out the government’s ambitious electric vehicle (EV) policy. Also, it will offer global best practices to the Delhi government and a process for identifying, developing, integrating and implementing pilot projects that will support Delhi’s mobility transition. 

“We are looking to develop pilot projects that address important opportunity areas in Delhi’s mobility system. Solutions may range from data, to electric mobility for both goods and passengers, to walking and cycling. Such solutions can provide multiple benefits to the city and its citizens, including improved local air quality, greater access and enhanced reliability,” said Akshima Ghate, principal of the Rocky Mountain Institute.  

Meanwhile, the DDC vice -chairman also informed that the members are working on a plan to revamp government-run higher education institutes for the next 10 years, a detailed report in this regard will be submitted to the government this year. 

