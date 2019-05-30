Cloverleaf to link 2 expressways

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar, which links Greater Noida with Agra, will soon be connected with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), which connects Kundli, Ghaziabad and Palwal, via a cloverleaf interchange.

In an attempt to provide maximum connectivity to the proposed and sanctioned international airport at Jewar with nearby cities and highways, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Wednesday approved a tender for the project, including ramps and loops at the interchange where the EPE crosses over to the Yamuna Expressway.

The cloverleaf interchange, the cost of which is estimated at R84 crores, is expected to be readied in 18 months from the time the project goes into implementation. Once in place, the interchange will benefit those travelling from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna city to Kundli, Ghaziabad and Palwal and those travelling from Meerut, Moradabad and Faridabad as well as from Palwal-Manesar, to the Jewar airport.

“Fifty-seven hectares of land has been handed over to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the interchange. The project will be implemented on EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) basis,” Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA told this newspaper.

“The NHAI will fund the project and it has also provided the design layout of the interchange. The final design will be sent to IIT-Delhi for vetting before construction starts. The interchange will have four loops and 8 ramps. While the loops will provide access to the Yamuna e-way and EPE, the ramps will provide access to the Yamuna city. It will come up at 91.87km from point zero on EPE and will join Yamuna Expressway at 9.5 km from the zero point of Yamuna Expressway. Zero point refers to a location — one kilometre prior to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida — where commuters headed towards Agra can get on the Yamuna Expressway.

The interchange will be built in the Jaganpur-Afzalpur area of YEIDA,” Singh said. “The aim is to provide maximum connectivity to the airport at Jewar from NCR and also to provide access to our allottees in YEIDA areas,” he added.

Till now, people had to travel 11km to Sirsa interchange at Bir Akbarpur from Yamuna Expressway to access the EPE. But with this new interchange, commuters from Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi will be able to save that drive.