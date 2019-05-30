Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP website hacked: Beef makes it to the menu during Modi's oath-taking ceremony

On the homepage of the website, the navigation bar the word 'BJP' was replaced with the word "BEEF".

Published: 30th May 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hacked BJP Delhi website.

By Online Desk

There are still hackers with a beef with the Bharatiya Janata Party. During the oath-taking ceremony of Modi 2.0, they targetted the official website of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party. 

The menu bars on the homepage were replaced with recipes of beef dishes, along with the message "Hacked by Shadow_V1P3R". On the navigation bar, the word 'BJP' was replaced with the word "BEEF".

Earlier in March, hackers poked fun at Modi on the main BJPofficial website by putting up a meme in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel could be seen walking past the Prime Minister as he extends his hand.

Following the incident, it took two weeks for the website to get out of its "maintenance" mode.

More details awaited

