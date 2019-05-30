Restoration of wetland prompts return of endangered fowls

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: With the Noida Authority setting sights on making the city one of the most environment-friendly in the National Capital Region, there is good news for bird lovers.

A host of wetland birds, including the threatened black-headed ibis, have recently been sighted in an area being revived and restored by the Authority in Sector 91.

The sector 91 area is also being developed as a 144-acre green lung of Noida, which will include a 75-acre bio-diversity park, 25-acre medicinal park, 32-acre green belt and a 12-acre natural wetland.

According to officials, the wetland area, after its restoration, has come to be inhabited by wetland birds such as the common moorhen, black ibis, black-headed ibis, black-winged stilt, cattle egret, white-breasted water hen, Indian pond heron, white-throated kingfisher, night heron, little grebe, little cormorant among others.

“The black-headed ibis is a near-threatened species and its presence has brought joy to bird watchers,” Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Projects, Noida Authority, said. “As per directions of our Chairman and CEO, Alok Tandon, we are in the process of reviving existing wetlands and ponds in Noida. The aim is to make Noida an eco-friendly and green city besides protecting the environment.”

Tyagi further explained that the Noida authority has also planned to build an animal bridge in Sector 91 to preserve the wildlife of this region. The animal bridge is also known as a wildlife crossing, in general terms, and can incorporate underpass tunnels, viaducts, overpasses, culverts, and green roofs. It will be developed on the lines of the ones in Europe and US.

The bridge will be part of the 144 acres of green area that the authority is developing. The project is promoted as the biggest effort yet to showcase the area’s flora and fauna, especially to kindle the interest of wildlife lovers. “We are committed to preserving the environment and flora and fauna of the region,” Tyagi said.