DDA portal coming up for 1,797 unauthorised colony residents to submit property details

The DDA will soon start uploading the maps of unauthorised colonies for which it will use satellite imageries, said another DDA official. 

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies seeking ownership rights of properties and plots will have to upload geo-coordinates, detailed illustration displaying architectural components of the structures and other documents on a web portal.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which will soon launch the web portal, will release a list of empanelled agencies for fixing geo-coordinates and preparing a software-enabled drawing of the plot and neighbouring properties as mandated under the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019. Geo-coordinates are a unique identifier of a precise geographic location of a plot/property.

“The web portal will start functioning by the first week of February. As the Centre has laid down a procedure for submitting an application for regularisation of plots, the DDA will invite applications from agencies to be empanelled for fixing geo-coordinates and preparing a computer-aided design,” said a DDA official. 

Suvidha Kendras (help desks) will be set up at various locations near unauthorised colonies, where the people can submit applications manually and get their documents verified. Forty lakh people are likely to benefit from the Centre’s October 23 decision approving ownership rights to residents of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

In case, the property is on private land, the DDA will issue an authorisation ‘slip’ for which it will first carry out physical verification of a site or property.  Applicants will have to open a DigiLocker account, where each of the ownership documents and photographs of a property is to be uploaded.

“Individuals will engage an agency for geo-coordinates and structures drawings. The photograph from outside should clear show buildings or a vacant plot. The agency will also prepare an Auto-CAD drawing of the plot and adjoining properties,” said the official.

It is expected to upload maps of about 400 colonies by the second week of November. “Residents will have a 15-day window to send their suggestions or objections with regard to the boundaries. In the first batch, we will upload boundaries of about 400 settlements awaiting regularisation,” said the official.    

