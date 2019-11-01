Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants school children to write letters to 'Captain uncle, Khattar uncle'

He said that the smoke emanating from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana causes pollution in Delhi.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with dyCM Manish Sisodia during an event to distribute free masks in Delhi Government Schools at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya Civil Line in New Delhi on Friday

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with dyCM Manish Sisodia during an event to distribute free masks in Delhi Government Schools at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya Civil Line in New Delhi on Friday (Express Photo by Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told school children in the city that smoke emanating from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana was causing air pollution here and asked them to write letters to chief ministers of the two states urging them to control it.

Kejriwal distributed masks to school children as part of the government's initiative to protect them from pollution and also explained children about stubble burning. The Delhi government has procured 50 lakh N95 masks for distribution among children in private and government schools.

He said the smoke emanating from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana causes pollution in Delhi. "Please write letters to Captain uncle and Khattar uncle and say, 'Please think about our health'," he told children.

ALSO READ| Delhi's air quality index still ‘severe’ as stubble burning count more than doubles

He also urged Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to think about the health of children and take steps to stop stubble burning.The chief minister also urged students to help in stopping garbage burning in the national capital. "We have to stop garbage burning in Delhi. If you see anyone doing so, request them to not do it. If they do not listen, there is a WhatsApp number to report it," he said.

Later, in a tweet, he hit out at the state governments of Punjab and Haryana over stubble burning. "The government of Khattar and Captain is forcing its farmers to indulge in stubble burning that is contribution towards pollution in Delhi. Yesterday, people expressed their anguish against the state governments by protesting outside Punjab and Haryana Bhawans," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Thursday, a protest was led by senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who sat with party members outside Punjab and Haryana Bhawan, to protest against alleged inaction by the state governments in controlling stubble burning in their states.

The blanket of haze over Delhi thickened on Friday morning with the national capital's pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points, taking the overall air quality index to 459.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi pollution masks Delhi gas masks Delhi pollution causes Delhi stubble burning
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp