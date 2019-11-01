Home Cities Delhi

High Court asks Delhi government to consider pleas over Odd-Even plan

The petitioners have said that the two-wheeler vehicles which are causing the maximum pollution have been exempted.

Published: 01st November 2019 01:00 PM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to consider representation of various petitioners who have challenged the third edition of the Odd-Even scheme that will take place between November 4 and 15.

The multiple petitions have raised questions over the city government's odd-even scheme which had not granted exemption to CNG vehicles to ply on the roads because it is difficult to check fuel of every vehicle.

ALSO READ: 2,000 private CNG buses to be operated by DTC during Odd-Even

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar while disposing of multiple petitions, asked the petitioners to make their representation before the Delhi government. The court asked the government to consider on their pleas as per law on or before November 5.

The petitioners have said that the two-wheeler vehicles which are causing the maximum pollution have been exempted. It also raised issues of granting exemption to women drivers stating that since the women are exempted from the scheme, it denies equality before the law on the grounds of sex.

ALSO READ: Delhi government hiring extra buses for odd-even days

The petitioners have sought the scheme to be struck down by the court as it "blatantly violates" the fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution.

One on the petitioner Sanjjiiv Kumar said that odd-even scheme is arbitrary and illogical. He also said that it is done solely for vote bank politics by spending crores of rupees on advertisements and promotion in the guise of curbing pollution.

