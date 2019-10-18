2,000 private CNG buses to be operated by DTC during Odd-Even

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state government has decided to hire 2,000 extra buses to ensure enough public transport from November 4 to 15 during the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme. The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting on Thursday morning, chaired by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who approved the Transport Department’s proposal for the engagement of extra CNG operated, contract carriage buses and also approved the fixation of rates for these buses.

“Delhi Transport Corporation has been directed to engage sufficient number of additional buses from the private operators during the Odd-Even scheme as was done in the first and second phase of Odd-Even scheme,” a government statement said. The DTC will provide conductors in these buses and will keep the revenue generated by operating these buses, whereas the driver will be provided by the private operators who will also bear all other responsibilities related to operation of buses including their maintenance. Private operators will be now asked to offer their buses through public notices.

“The cabinet accorded its approval for the hiring charges of different categories of buses. The charges for standard CNG propelled 40-seater Non-AC buses is Rs 49.42/km, for Midi CNG propelled 30-seater Non-AC buses is Rs 37.36/km and Midi CNG propelled 25-seater Non-AC buses would be Rs 32.54/km... The cabinet also approved the reimbursement of deficit amount (including the cost of conductors) as grant (difference in cost of operation and revenue generated).” added the statement.