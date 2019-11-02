Chhath puja clash: AAP takes jibe at BJP yet again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up their attack on the BJP over the raging Chhath Puja controversy, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday that they will not allow saffron outfit leaders to “ill-treat” Poorvanchali people in the city, as long as they are in power.

The tables were turned by the AAP after coming under fire over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments earlier this month about people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar getting free of cost treatment in hospitals of Delhi.

According to the AAP, in Kalkaji, local BJP civic body councillor- Subhash Bhadana objected to the construction of a Chhath ghat inside an MCD park in the area. Soon, scores of heavyweight AAP leaders such as MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, RS MP Sanjay Singh, senior leader Dilip Pandey and MLA Jarnail Singh among others reached the spot to protest.

Chhath Puja which is celebrated on a large scale by Poorvanchalis across various parts of the country has become a tool for political parties in Delhi to woo the community into their fold.



“The BJP has forced the Poorvanchalis out of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam. Poorvanchalis were beaten up and also tortured in those states. The AAP will not allow such anti-Poorvanchali activity of the BJP in the city. The party will campaign against BJP’s anti- Poorvanchali stunt during the time of Chhath Puja and also beyond that,” said Rajya Sabha MP Singh.

Local AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that BJP, as it is in power in Delhi, has opposed the

creation of Chhath ghats. Every year after Diwali, elaborate arrangements are made by the government and local bodies to clean up river banks and set up tents and lights so that people can worship the Sun god

during the occasion of Chhath puja.

“BJP has always been anti-Poorvanchali. We want to make it very clear that anti-Purvanchali acts will not work here because Delhi Government under the AAP is respectful to everybody irrespective of religion and community,” said party leader Pandey.

Traffic snarl



Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for Chhath celebrations in the city, officials said on Friday. Traffic flow is likely to be affected on Saturday and Sunday