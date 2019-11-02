Home Cities Delhi

Chhath puja clash: AAP takes jibe at BJP yet again

According to the AAP, in Kalkaji, local BJP civic body councillor- Subhash Bhadana objected to the construction of a Chhath ghat inside an MCD park in the area.

Published: 02nd November 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Women pray to the Sun god during the first day of Chhath Puja.

Women pray to the Sun god during the first day of Chhath Puja. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up their attack on the BJP over the raging Chhath Puja controversy, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday that they will not allow saffron outfit leaders to “ill-treat” Poorvanchali people in the city, as long as they are in power.

The tables were turned by the AAP after coming under fire over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments earlier this month about people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar getting free of cost treatment in hospitals of Delhi.

According to the AAP, in Kalkaji, local BJP civic body councillor- Subhash Bhadana objected to the construction of a Chhath ghat inside an MCD park in the area. Soon, scores of heavyweight AAP leaders such as MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, RS MP Sanjay Singh, senior leader Dilip Pandey and MLA Jarnail Singh among others reached the spot to protest.

Chhath Puja which is celebrated on a large scale by Poorvanchalis across various parts of the country has become a tool for political parties in Delhi to woo the community into their fold.

“The BJP has forced the Poorvanchalis out of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam. Poorvanchalis were beaten up and also tortured in those states. The AAP will not allow such anti-Poorvanchali activity of the BJP in the city. The party will campaign against BJP’s anti- Poorvanchali stunt during the time of Chhath Puja and also beyond that,” said Rajya Sabha MP Singh.

Local AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that BJP, as it is in power in Delhi, has opposed the
creation of Chhath ghats. Every year after Diwali, elaborate arrangements are made by the government and local bodies to clean up river banks and set up tents and lights so that people can worship the Sun god
during the occasion of Chhath puja.

“BJP has always been anti-Poorvanchali. We want to make it very clear that anti-Purvanchali acts will not work here because Delhi Government under the AAP is respectful to everybody irrespective of religion and community,” said party leader Pandey.

Traffic snarl

Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for Chhath celebrations in the city, officials said on Friday. Traffic flow is likely to be affected on Saturday and Sunday

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Chhath Puja AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp