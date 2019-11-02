Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Pollution: Odd-Even plan to be in force from October 4 to 15

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the ‘Odd-Even’ scheme had been notified and will be in force from November 4 to November 15.

Published: 02nd November 2019

Air pollution reduces visibility in New Delhi

Air pollution reduces visibility in New Delhi. (Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Friday notified the ‘Odd-Even’ car rationing scheme as the city’s air quality dropped to hazardous levels. The scheme, which is aimed at cutting down vehicular emissions, will come into effect from Monday.

Chief Minister announced that the ‘Odd-Even’ scheme had been notified and will be in force from November 4 to November 15. He said the government had also introduced staggered timings at government offices in a bid to help staffers cope with the declining air quality. However, he clarified that the staggered timings won’t apply for private offices.

“I chaired a review meeting on the return of the ‘Odd-Even’ scheme today. All agencies concerned were present at the meeting. Cab aggregators have been directed not to resort to surge pricing while the ‘Odd-Even’ is in force. I also appeal to all auto-rickshaw drivers to charge strictly by meter and not jack up fares, the CM said, adding that all government offices would open between 9.30 am and 10.30 am once the staggered timings kick in.

Asking governments in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana to do more to stop the hazardous smoke from filling the city’s lungs, the chief minister said, “People in Delhi are fed up with pollution. I demand that the central government, as well as the Punjab and Haryana governments, set strict timelines to reduce stubble burning. They must be made answerable for their actions.”

He also announced that the government has decided to order temporary closure of all schools after the declaration of public health emergency by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a monitoring body set up on the order of the Supreme Court.

‘Odd-Even’ decisions to be taken as per law, says government

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the AAP government to treat as a representation three PILs challenging the road rationing odd-even scheme, expected to come into effect in the national capital from November 4-15.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the government, said the pleas would be treated as a representation and decisions would be taken in accordance with law as possible and practicable.

