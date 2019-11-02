Home Cities Delhi

Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal over inaction in curbing Delhi's air pollution

Holding stubble burning responsible for rising air pollution in New Delhi, Kejriwal asked Punjab, Haryana and Central governments to give specific deadlines on when they will put a stop to it.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying will the CM honestly tell what he has done to curb pollution or he will just do press conferences and send his Twitter goons to attack those who question him.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir said: "Delhi is choking and Arvind Kejriwal is busy doing press conferences. For Your information, Centre built Est Exp and Delhi has not deposited its share."

He said, "The Chief Minister should go out to see how many construction sites are covered; EDMC bought 52 super machines for Rs 70 crore to curb pollution and the DDA did largest tree plantation."

"Arvind Kejriwal Will you now honestly tell Delhi what you have done for curbing pollution or will you just do press conferences and send your twitter goons to attack anyone who questions you," the BJP MP asked.

Holding stubble burning in the neighbouring states responsible for rising air pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday asked Punjab, Haryana and Central governments to give specific deadlines, by when they will put a stop on stubble burning.

ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality index still ‘severe’ as stubble burning count more than doubles

"We want specific timelines from Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar and from Central government that by when they will put a stop on stubble burning activity," said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier today, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency stating that the air quality in Delhi NCR is now at the severe-plus level and it has become 'hazardous' and will have an adverse health impact on all, particularly the children.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court to consider EPCA pollution control report, stubble-burning issue on November 4

It also prohibited construction activities in Delhi-NCR till the morning of November 5 and cracker bursting has been completely banned for the entire winter period.

On Friday, people residing in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida were forced to breath hazardous air as Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 533, which falls in the severe category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

