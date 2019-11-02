Home Cities Delhi

Lawyer injured, police vehicle torched as cops, advocates clash at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly.

Published: 02nd November 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

A view of a police vehicle being burnt down during clashes between lawyers and police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lawyers and police personnel clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said.

Lawyers alleged that two of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire.

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel apparently over a parking issue which turned ugly, eyewitnesses said.

A police vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that the Fire Department dispatched ten fire tenders to the spot.

Meanwhile, lawyers sat on a protest at the gate of the court premises, alleging that the police personnel had opened fire during the incident and demanded action against those involved.

