Home Cities Delhi

Pollution soars, Delhi chokes: But netas choking with politics

This politics on pollution comes on a day when Delhi and its adjoining National Capital region woke up on Sunday with a thick layer of smog virtually dropping visibility to barely a few feet.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun's Tomb, as air quality dips to severe category in New Delhi

A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun's Tomb, as air quality dips to severe category in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Not just Delhi's air that is turning toxic but the political war of words too is turning one. In a press conference held in Delhi, just hours before the odd-even scheme kicks in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party targeted BJP and Congress in the same vain, by flashing maps of stubble burning from Punjab and questioning the alleged inaction of the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"There is not a single corner in Punjab where stubble burning hasn't taken place. Entire north India is under the thick cloud of smog. Half of the population is under risk. But why has not Prakash Javadekar called a single emergency meeting in the last 5 days?", asked Atishi Marlena of the AAP.

Likening it to an "environmental emergency", she demanded an answer from Javadekar in "next one hour" as on when does he intend to convene an emergency meeting of all environment ministers of all north Indian states.

This politics on pollution comes on a day when Delhi and its adjoining National Capital region woke up on Sunday with a thick layer of smog virtually dropping visibility to barely a few feet. The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi remained 625 on Sunday, decreasing visibility into near zero and creating a public scare. Some areas of Delhi like Bawana, in fact, witnessed AQI of 999.

Meanwhile, DPCC Chief Subhash Chopra led an agitation in front of Kejriwal's residence demanding accountability. In an animated protest, the Delhi Congress shouted anti-Kejriwal slogans. However, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's reaction was much more measured. He wrote to Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, stressing the need to build a consensus on tackling the issue apolitically.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari started distributing masks as a way to "highlight" the alleged inefficiency of the Kejriwal government in tackling pollution. He said that the BJP will be distributing about one lakh masks in Delhi over the next 15 days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wasn't far behind as he too distributed masks to school children in the capital amid rising PM 2.5 levels. In retort to BJP's 1 lakh mask, Kejriwal promised to distribute a whopping 50 lakh masks. Though, doctors say, the mask that is distributed by both can hardly be helpful in dealing with a grim situation as Delhi is in right now.

These politics on pollution started much earlier when the AAP had accused the BJP of instigating people in Delhi to burst crackers on Diwali so that the pollution level soars.

With optics, rhetoric and accusations flying thick and fast, politicians seem to have forgotten what they have been fighting for - spiralling pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollution Aam Aadmi Party aap Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp