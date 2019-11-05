Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-NCR air pollution: BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi, requests IAF help

Nand Kishore Gurjar has penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct Indian Air Force to sprinkle water in his constituency.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

A placard asking people to obey the odd-even rules is seen fixed in flower-pot at ITO in New Delhi Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

A placard asking people to obey the odd-even rules is seen fixed in flower-pot at ITO in New Delhi Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONI: With Delhi-NCR gasping for breath, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gurjar has penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct Indian Air Force to sprinkle water in his constituency with the help of helicopters to settle down dust particles.

In the letter, he wrote, "This is to bring to your notice that in Delhi and its adjoining NCR region Ghaziabad, the air quality index is hovering between 1700-1900. This has created an emergency-like situation in these areas. In these conditions, at present, lakhs of people residing in Delhi-NCR-Loni from the past one week are breathing in the gas chamber and are slowly breathing poisonous air. Due to polluted air, people have fallen prey to heart disease, Asthma, breathlessness, lung infection and eye irritation. The majority of them who are affected are aged people and children."

"In such condition, lakhs of people have faith in our Prime Minister that in this emergency like situation, he will ask Indian Air force to use helicopters and global master aircraft to sprinkle water all over Delhi and NCR. We also believed that you will also seek the help of talented scientists in artificial cloud formation tp reduce air pollution. 16 lakh people of my Loni and crores of people from NCR will be grateful to you," the letter read.

On October 17, Ghaziabad's Loni (rural area) was placed in the top of the chart of the 108 most polluted cities in the country as per the Central Pollution Control Board's AQI figures, a day after stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in the city to tackle the menace of air pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nand Kishore Gurjar PM Modi BJP Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp