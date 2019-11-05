Home Cities Delhi

Odd-Even scheme is not way out of air pollution crisis in Delhi: Shatrughan Sinha

He said pollution has affected the entire country, especially Delhi, and hence various sections of the society are 'naturally' concerned.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said on Tuesday the odd-even scheme being implemented in Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government is not going to solve the problem of severe air pollution in the city.

He said pollution has affected the entire country, especially Delhi, and hence various sections of the society are "naturally" concerned.

There should be "less talk" and people should come up with solutions to bring pollution under control, Sinha said at a press conference at the Delhi Congress office here.

"The Supreme Court is fixing responsibility. But what steps are being taken in the short term? Just talking about it and (implementing) odd-even are not a way out," he said.

ALSO READ: Day 1 of Odd-Even - CM calls it successful, nearly 260 fined, 'symbolic protest' by BJP

The veteran Bollywood actor who severed his association with the BJP a few months ago and joined the Congress, credited party president Sonia Gandhi with resisting the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and pressuring the government for not joining the agreement.

According to government sources, India decided on Monday not to join the RCEP agreement as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns.

The RCEP bloc comprises 10 Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) group members and their six FTA partners - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Asserting that had India joined the RCEP it would have spelled a disaster, he said the pressure build-up by Sonia Gandhi and the Congress stopped it.

"It is in national interest of India that it is not joining the RCEP which will save local farmer, small shopkeepers and businesses, Sinha said.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, issued challan of Rs 4000 by police

Sinha also slammed the Narendra Modi government for demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, saying the economy has still not recovered from the impact of these.

Subhash Chopra, in his first press conference after being appointed Delhi Congress president, said Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi saved the country from RCEP through their consistent opposition to it.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma, Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee and former MP Sandip Dikshit were also present at the press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha Odd even rule Odd even scheme Delhi air pollution Delhi pollution
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp