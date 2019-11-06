Home Cities Delhi

Cops' protests against lawyers did not hamper normal operations, claim Delhi police

Police cited the 213 challans issued against violators of the odd-even scheme, effectively creating a green corridor for a heart transplant surgery and receiving round-the-clock PCR calls.

Police personnel gather outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week in New Delhi on Tuesday Nov. 5 2019. | (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police claimed that the unprecedented protest by its personnel on Tuesday against beating up of their colleague by lawyers did not hamper the work largely and they responded to public grievances.

They cited the 213 challans issued against violators of the odd-even road rationing scheme, effectively creating a green corridor for a heart transplant surgery and receiving round-the-clock PCR calls to assert their case.

The protests in which families of the personnel also took to streets were withdrawn in the night after an assurance by senior officers that their grievances will be addressed.

A police officer posted in Rajouri Garden said no major incident was reported in his area.

"The work was carried out efficiently and the police control room responded to all calls," he said.

Another police officer of Rohini district said, "Police personnel in our district were working. We have in fact made arresting in several cases and completed some pending office-related work."

In West Delhi's Keerti Nagar area, a 29-year-old man was injured after he was attacked at a departmental store in the early hours of Tuesday following an altercation with a group of men who allegedly made lewd remarks against his female friend, police said.

The police said a case has been registered in this regard.

"The work was not affected because most of the policemen protesting outside the Delhi Police Headquarters were off duty," another police officer said.

PCR vans were also deployed at several intersections of the city, including the city courts where the situation remained tensed.

Delhi traffic police also remained on its toes as usual throughout the day, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N S Bundela said.

He said starting 8 am, various teams were deployed for enforcing the odd-even scheme and they continued till 8 pm.

Bundela said the police managed the traffic during the chehlum procession that passed through busiest stretches like Ajmeri gate, Paharganj, Connaught Place and Lutyen's zone.

In the late evening, a 28-km green corridor was created from Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon to another facility in New Friends Colony for the heart transplant surgery of a 42-year-old man, the police said.

