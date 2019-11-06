Home Cities Delhi

Day after cops' protest, angry lawyers gather outside district courts in Delhi

As lawyers raised slogans, litigants could be seen standing outside the gates of the courts, waiting to enter but not being allowed to do so.

Advocates from the Delhi High Court and all district courts stage a protest inside the Patiala Court

Advocates from the Delhi High Court and all district courts stage a protest inside the Patiala Court. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to litigants in some courts.

The lawyers closed the main gates at Patiala House and Saket district courts and did not let litigants access the court premises, citing security reasons.

During the protest at Rohini district court, one lawyer took off his clothes and poured kerosene on his body threatening to immolate himself, while another advocate climbed atop a building in the premises.

Delhi Bar associations' members said litigants are not allowed in due to security reasons. "There are no police officials inside. Who will do the security check of the litigants. There may be some criminals among them too," said advocate Dhir Singh Kasana, general secretary of the coordination committee of all district courts bar associations in Delhi.

ALSO READ | ‘Humiliated, hurt’ family members of Delhi Police personnel want justice

"We are a big family here consisting of more than 10,000 members. There have been no assurance from anyone for the welfare of the injured lawyers and our security," said Kasana, who is also protesting at the gate of Saket district court complex.

Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, secretary of Delhi Bar Association of Tis Hazari court said, "Litigants have been allowed inside premises. We are protesting peacefully.They have been allowed inside court rooms too."

One of the protesting lawyers said on the condition of anonymity that they will not resume work till the time the policemen, who had allegedly fired and lathi charged at advocates are not arrested.

Police protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday outside Saket District Court and another on Saturday at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

Two FIRs were registered against unidentified persons, who were seen in a video hitting a uniformed policeman on a motorcycle with his elbow and slapping him outside the Saket court.

