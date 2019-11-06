'Seniors must protect cops': Kiran Bedi comes in support of Delhi Police

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: When police personnel perform their duty fairly, firmly, fearlessly and responsibly, they need to be protected by their seniors, said Puducherry Lt Governor and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.

Responding to the standoff between the lawyers and cops, with the latter protesting the attack on them and desiring that the Commissioner of Police function like Kiran Bedi, the Lt Governor said police officers have a legal responsibility to protect life and property and enforce respect for the law and lawful directions. They are trained to do. Failing to protect is neglect, cowardice or complicity.

More so when their actions are open to full inquiry, always, which is why the police have exclusive wings of vigilance and departmental inquiries. Hence, it is the duty of the department to scrutinise their acts of omission and commission in a rigorous manner. This is when the role of leadership comes. It is their duty to ensure no one is prejudged and humiliated for doing their bonafide duty, said Bedi

“Never drive men and women in uniform to the wall and let them lose faith in their own service and seniors. They must trust their seniors because while they do their duty they shall be protected and heard before being judged. Something of this kind cannot go amiss. The people will suffer in the long run if we weaken this responsibility”, said Bedi.

People cannot have a diffident force. There is a need for a decisive force for all-round protection. “Crisis will come and go. It’s the way of the world”, she said.

All police acts can be categorised as malafide or bonafide. This is why disputed actions require urgent inquiry. But not premature humiliation in any form. It hurts them and self-respect of their families. Most of all their children. Police leadership needs to be sensitive to this, said Bedi.



Such actions are the defining moments of police leadership, said Bedi and referred to her role in Jan 1988, Bedi said. “We, then, did not have video virals. Technology now speaks and provides evidence for and against. There are lessons to be learned for all, from this incident yet again. The key is if we are willing?"