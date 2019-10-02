Arvind Kejriwal urges school students to become ‘dengue warriors’ for Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged schoolchildren to become “dengue warriors” and spread awareness in their neighbourhood about a campaign launched by the Delhi government to reduce cases of the vector-borne disease.



The students would get “dengue kits” in schools which will include pamphlets about the campaign explaining how mosquitoes that spread dengue breed and how the breeding can be checked, he said.

Kejriwal took a “dengue prevention class” via video conferencing and asked students to spread awareness about the “10 minutes 10 weeks” campaign in their locality.



Under the campaign launched on September 1, people are expected to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their homes which could allow breeding of mosquitoes.

“We have to join the campaign every week for ten minutes to save ourselves and our families. This can only happen if we continue to fight against dengue with all our conviction. I have a lot of expectations from children because nobody can turn down a child’s appeal,” the chief minister told the students.

The chief minister said that in a fortnight he would be talking to them about reducing pollution.