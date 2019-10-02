Home Cities Delhi

Remove abandoned vehicles from roads, public spaces: High Court tells Delhi government

The Delhi High Court directed authorities to remove abandoned vehicles from roads, public parking areas and other places as early as possible.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed authorities to remove abandoned vehicles from roads, public parking areas and other places as early as possible.

Regarding the abandoned vehicles, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the authorities are permitted to take actions like auctioning or deregistration them in accordance with laws and government policies applicable to the facts of the case.

In case there is any stay granted by any competent court or tribunal, it should be looked into scrupulously before the removal of such vehicles, the bench said. 

The court passed the order while disposing of a PIL seeking direction to the Delhi government to ensure cancellation of registration of such vehicles which are rendered permanently incapable of being used and have been abandoned and parked at various public spaces.

The plea filed by Umesh Sharma had also sought direction to the authorities to remove the vehicles which are rendered permanently incapable of being run on the roads and ensure that they are not parked on the pavements and walking space of the city.

The court, after considering the status reports filed by various government agencies, said it would suffice to give directions to them to remove the abandoned vehicles as early as possible and practicable from public roads, parking lots, public premises and other unauthorised place.

The court was informed by the counsel for the authorities that the issue involves various agencies are working in the city, including municipal corporation, Public Works Department, Department of Transport, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and DMRC.   With PTI inputs

