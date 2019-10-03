Ten new mohalla clinics, two FOBs in South Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two foot-over bridges and 10 new Mohalla Clinics in the South Delhi district of Delhi. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two foot-over bridges and 10 new Mohalla Clinics in the South Delhi district of Delhi. 

“It is a moment of happiness for us as we turn our promises into reality. Often, ministers promise a lot but fail to deliver. So, I am really happy that we are actually installing the promised foot-over bridges and Mohalla clinics in the Greater Kailash Constituency,” said the AAP minister.

Sisodia, along with Satyendar Jain, Minster PWD and Health also laid the foundation stones of two other foot-over bridges at Krishi Vihar- Panchsheel Enclave and Select City Walk Mall opposite Khirki Extension. 

“This area has been accident-prone for pedestrians due to the lack of foot-over bridges,” he said.

The Deputy CM also inaugurated 10 new Mohalla Clinics across South Delhi posh localities including CR Park, Greater Kailash 1, Greater Kailash-II, Shahpur Jat, Khirki Flats, Savitri Nagar, Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai.

“The residents of these areas will now have access to free medical tests and free-of-cost medicines at these clinics,” said the Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj, adding that the BRT road which was “a cause of various hurdles” for commuters has been removed finally.

“Residents of Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai have been eagerly waiting for a foot over bridge to be installed in the areas,” he added.

