Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government holding test to encourage employees to learn about RTI Act

The government officials said that the last date for submitting applications was October 31 and the date, time, and venue for the test would be announced shortly. 

Published: 04th October 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The administrative reforms department of the Delhi government will hold a comprehensive test to encourage its officers and other staff to get acquainted with the provisions of the RTI Act. Successful candidates—those who secure 50 per cent mark or more—will be given appreciation certificates and a cash reward of Rs 600-1,500 based on the marks they obtain. 

The employees of municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), district courts and Delhi Police have also been encouraged to take the test.

The government officials said that the last date for submitting applications was October 31 and the date, time, and venue for the test would be announced shortly. 

“Our objective is that government employees should have knowledge about provisions of the RTI Act. They should have better understanding of the day-to-day functioning of the office too. An individual who gets 50 per cent marks or more would be given a certificate and a cash reward on the basis of their performance,” said an official. 

The test will be confined to the provisions of the Act and contain 100 objective/ subjective type questions and officials appearing for the test will get 90 minutes.

Separate papers are being prepared according to the grade and group of officials, said the official.If an employee secures 80 per cent marks or more, they will be given Rs 1,500 as reward.

For 70-79 per cent, the prize money is Rs 1,000, and for 60-69 per cent, it is Rs 800. One will get Rs 600 if the score is between 50 per cent and 59 per cent. 

“In addition to cash prizes, the candidates who secure the first three positions by scoring 80 per cent and above in different categories will get an additional cash reward of Rs 1,000. Three candidates in each category, who get the second and third positions, will be entitled to Rs 500 additionally,” said the official.   
The official said an intimation letter had been sent to all municipal agencies, district courts, and Delhi Police for wide circulation among all sections and units. 

Cash incentives

If an employee gets 80 per cent marks or more, they will be given D1,500 as reward. For 70-79 per cent, the prize money is D1,000, and for 60-69 per cent, it is D800. One will get D600 if the score is between 50 per cent and 59 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal RTI Act
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp