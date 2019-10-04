Delhi government holding test to encourage employees to learn about RTI Act

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The administrative reforms department of the Delhi government will hold a comprehensive test to encourage its officers and other staff to get acquainted with the provisions of the RTI Act. Successful candidates—those who secure 50 per cent mark or more—will be given appreciation certificates and a cash reward of Rs 600-1,500 based on the marks they obtain.



The employees of municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), district courts and Delhi Police have also been encouraged to take the test.

The government officials said that the last date for submitting applications was October 31 and the date, time, and venue for the test would be announced shortly.



“Our objective is that government employees should have knowledge about provisions of the RTI Act. They should have better understanding of the day-to-day functioning of the office too. An individual who gets 50 per cent marks or more would be given a certificate and a cash reward on the basis of their performance,” said an official.

The test will be confined to the provisions of the Act and contain 100 objective/ subjective type questions and officials appearing for the test will get 90 minutes.



Separate papers are being prepared according to the grade and group of officials, said the official.If an employee secures 80 per cent marks or more, they will be given Rs 1,500 as reward.



For 70-79 per cent, the prize money is Rs 1,000, and for 60-69 per cent, it is Rs 800. One will get Rs 600 if the score is between 50 per cent and 59 per cent.

“In addition to cash prizes, the candidates who secure the first three positions by scoring 80 per cent and above in different categories will get an additional cash reward of Rs 1,000. Three candidates in each category, who get the second and third positions, will be entitled to Rs 500 additionally,” said the official.

The official said an intimation letter had been sent to all municipal agencies, district courts, and Delhi Police for wide circulation among all sections and units.

