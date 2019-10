In Ramlila outreach, Delhi BJP leaders essay characters from Ramayana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders in the national capital are making optimum use of the platform offered by Ramlilas to reach out to the public this Dussehra, playing prominent Ramayana characters such as monkey warrior Angad and rain god Indra.



The Ramlilas in the national capital have gained prominence ahead of the polls early next year. From Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, several leaders of the party are essaying roles of the mythical characters at different Ramlilas.

Tiwari, an actor turned politician, has already portrayed the character of Parashurama, the guru of Bhishma, Karna and Dronacharya. He will now play Angad, the monkey warrior, at the Lav-Kush Ramlila, his aide said.



The Lav-Kush Ramlila committee is known to invite politicians to participate in the plays that continue for days during the Dussehra celebrations. Kulaste has played the sage Agastya at the same Ramlila, said one of the organisers.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will bring alive the character of Nishad Raj, who is said to have helped Lord Rama cross the river Ganga during his exile.BJP leader Vijay Jolly has reprised the role of Lord Indra.



Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will play Angad at a Ramlila in Derawal Nagar. While playing Parashurama, Tiwari mentioned the Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the Line of Control and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The BJP had made the surgical strikes a key element of its campaign during Lok Sabha polls. Its Delhi unit leaders have been stressing that the NRC exercise should be implemented in Delhi.



As Parashurama, Tiwari also used the phrase “Raja Ka Beta” (prince), an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Last year, Union minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan essayed the role of King Janak, the father of Sita. Incidentally, the major Ramlilas are organised in Old Delhi, Vardhan’s constituency.

Suresh Prabhu to play Nishad Raj.



Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will bring alive the character of Nishad Raj, who is said to have helped Lord Rama cross the river Ganga during his exile at a Ramlila in the city.



( With PTI inputs )