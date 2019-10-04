Kejriwal government to build Delhi Sports University that awards degrees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will build a first-of-its-kind ‘sports university’ in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.



He said the government has already earmarked 90 acres in Mundka for the proposed facility. Work on the project will start as and when the Delhi Sports University Bill is tabled and passed by the Assembly, the CM said.



The Bill has already been passed by the Cabinet and would now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for his approval.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi secretariat on Thursday, the CM said, “Sportspersons are often anxious or under pressure to carve a niche for themselves in their chosen field, as a failure would lead to them being labelled as school pass-outs. They would struggle to bag jobs, as one needs to be a graduate, at least, to bag a decent job. However, this university would grant them degrees in whatever sports they wish to excel in — cricket or hockey. Those passionate about sports can now devote all their time and energy into their chosen fields.”

He said once the university is up and running, sportspersons can now shoot for graduate and postgraduate degrees, as well as doctorates.



“They can use their sports degrees to apply for jobs wherever they want. They can even sit for public service exams on the merit of their sports degrees,” the CM said, adding sports are an important field to build a career in.

He said the Delhi Sports University (DSU) will give students an opportunity to pursue sports as a full-time higher education programme and they would be awarded degrees in whichever sport they excel in.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also at the conference, said, “It is sad that many students, who have pursued sports at national level, are not deemed to eligible to sit for IAS as they don’t have graduation degrees. There are limited jobs under sports quota. We want to eradicate fear from sportspersons’ minds.”

Only for sportspersons



The Delhi Sports University (DSU) is proposed to be setup as a state university by the Delhi government.



The proposed university shall be distinct in terms of its functional domains seeking to cater to all aspects of a wholesome sports ecosystem in the country.



The university will have a thoroughly-equipped Centre for Professional Excellence in Sports and there shall be sports-specific divisions to promote sporting excellence. It will come up over 90 acres in Mundka.